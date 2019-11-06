Britain urges Iran to return to JCPOA

He claimed that Iran's recent move clearly run counter to the nuclear deal and is a threat for their national security.

Raab further noted that they are seeking a way for holding constructive dialogue at the international level, but it is necessary for Iran to abide by its commitments and start fulfilling them immediately.

On Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani told an unveiling ceremony of a development project in Tehran that Iran will take the fourth step of reducing commitments to the JCPOA as of November 6.

“We announce to the P4+1 and our friends that our new activities will be under the monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and this step is reversible like the previous ones," he said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday that Iran has sent a letter to the IAEA to notify them on Tehran's decision to further scale back nuclear deal commitments by injecting gas into Fordow facility.

Kazem Gharibabadi on Tuesday added that in this letter, the Islamic Republic of Iran has noted to begin the UF6 gas feeding at the Fordow facility from Wednesday and asked the Agency for its inspectors to monitor the process by attending the facility at the specified time.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Iran will go back to the past situation only if the other parties come to terms with the joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and lift the sanctions.

