Ambassador says Human rights intrinsic pillar of Islamic Revolution

Speaking at the Human Rights Achievement Exhibition in Geneva, Esmail Baqaei Hamaneh yesterday (Monday), referring to the position and view of the people in the determination of their fate by determining the rulers noted that not the eight-year imposed war and not waves of terrorism could cause the Islamic Revolution to deviate from the path of democracy and honor human dignity.

He also pointed to the great challenges that have been imposed on the path of growth and development of the Iranian people over the past four decades and went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran has firmly believed in national capacities and relied on popular support to overcome these obstacles.

The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office in Geneva called "blind and inhumane sanctions" as one of the challenges that violate the human rights of the Iranian people, including the right to health and the right of free access to medicine and treatment.

The exhibit opened on Monday in the presence of several representatives and diplomats from different countries, including China, Pakistan, Estonia, Korea, Oman, Syria, Afghanistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Venezuela, as well representatives of some international organizations.

The event pus on display 40 posters, slides, books about women's rights, rights of children, rights of religious and ethnic minorities and the disabled. It will go on for five days.

The exhibit also shows the consequences of the US sanctions on health and access to medicine.

On Friday, the periodical report of human rights in Iran will be presented in the presence of Mohammad-Javad Larijani, the secretary of High Council for Human Rights of Iran. The previous report was presented in Geneva five years ago.

