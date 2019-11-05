Sanctions create opportunity to focus on domestic production capacity

Speaking on the sideline of the unveiling of three new scientific achievements of the Iranian Institute of Materials and Energy, located in Meshkin plain of Alborz province, he added that one of the important issues today is that under sanctions we can use the capacity of universities to improve the economic and productive situation of the country.

The sanctions have created an opportunity for Iran to improve the quality of Iranian goods by utilizing our domestic capacity," said the Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology.

We need to use these capacities, to address the shortage of parts needed by the country's industries, Baqeri said.

The official went on to say that the effort is to move towards knowledge-based production, in which the Iranian Institute of Materials and Energy can lead the way in meeting the needs of domestic industries.

Baqeri described the capacities of the Iranian Institute of Materials and Energy Research as useful and said that we witness a good start in this complex, and we expect all academic centers to help remove their problems and meet the country's needs more than ever.

