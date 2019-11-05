Iran, the Netherlands to develop environmental cooperation

“My most important mission in Iran is climate change and waste management,” said Dutch Ambassador to Iran Jacques Werner on Tuesday.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Masud Tajrishi, Deputy for Human Environment at Iran’s Department of Environment, in Tehran.

“The Netherlands can help Iran in prevention of soil salinization and agriculture-related industries,” he added.

Tajrishi mentioned that Iran is eager to continue cooperation with the Netherlands in environmental affairs.

