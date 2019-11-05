Iran notifies IAEA on scaling down its commitments

Kazem Gharibabadi on Tuesday added that in this letter, the Islamic Republic of Iran has noted to begin the UF6 gas feeding at the Fordow facility from tomorrow (Wednesday) and asked the Agency for its inspectors to monitor the process by attending the facility at the specified time.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Iran will go back to the past situation only if the other parties come to terms with the joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and lift the sanctions.

Iran demands that it can easily sell its oil, use its assets and observe the outcome of the lifting of the sanctions, President Rouhani noted at an unveiling ceremony of a development project in Tehran.

The world should understand that the great Iranian nation has resorted to resistance to bring the other party to the negotiating table, Rouhani said.

The president said at the ceremony that Iran will take the fourth step of reducing commitments to the JCPOA.

President Rouhani said that there is a two-month chance for negotiations with the states parties to the JCPOA.

