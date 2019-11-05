India, great trade opportunity for Iranian businessmen: Iran's envoy

India has an area two times bigger than Iran and has a population of more than one billion people which is a big market for Iran, said Iran’s Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni in northeastern Razavi Khorasan Province.

He added that India’s GDP has the biggest growth in the world while inflation is very low, making the country the world’s third largest economy in 2025 after the US and China.

Chegeni mentioned that there is a big boom in construction in India and that Iran is a paradise of construction materials for this Asian country.

He noted that Iran’s strategic Chabahar Port is the key to India’s exports to Afghanistan, urging Razavi Khorasan Province to use the route as well.

