Defense Ministry ready to meet demands of domestic automotive industry

Brigadier General Hatami on Tuesday, elaborating on the situation in Iraq and Lebanon, noted that we always believe that the events that took place in these two countries are purely internal issues and must be achieved by the people of these two countries, and we hope that with the conscious participation of the Lebanese and Iraqi people, we will witness the safeguard of their security and stability, and the people can rely on the law to alienate the foreigners from any exploitation and insecurity.

He added that over the past forty years, the global arrogance led by the US, through various conspiracies, tricks, gimmicks and hostilities, has spared no efforts to harm the sacred system of the Islamic Republic and national progress.

Elsewhere the official stated that the defense industry has a broad and comprehensive relationship with scientific, academic and knowledge-based centers and it is currently attempting to maximize these scientific and national capacities to enhance defense capability.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish