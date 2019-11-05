Economic independence makes country immune from enemies' conspiracies

At the opening ceremony of the 8th National Conference on Civil Defense in the International Conference Hall of IRIB, he noted that we need to know the problems and solutions to overcome them and believe that all solutions are within the country and in the hands of the youth experts.

Referring to cybersecurity and maritime economics, the high ranking official went on to say that 50 percent of the gross national income of some countries comes from the sea, and we can, with this possibility, to increase the volume of our production more than ever before.

Raisie highlighted that the economic boom depends on economic security, adding that economic security also depends on combating economic corruption, and if economic security is hampered, production will face problems. Therefore, all managers should be careful and sensitive.

He stated that we must be able to create anti-corruption mechanism in the monetary, banking, import and export systems because dealing with corruption is on the other side.

