HOPE Coalition an exclusive opportunity for regional Arab states to de-escalate tension

Former Qatar Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani has told the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) to urge the Arab states in the Persian Gulf to seize Iran’s Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) to initiate talks between regional governments, warning that such an opportunity may not be created in the future.

“This opportunity will not be repeated if there is an agreement between Iran and the US because Iran won’t need it later,” tweeted former Qatari prime minister on 31 October.

“It’s important to have a responsible and appreciating approach towards this situation. The PGCC shouldn’t base its policy on the current situation between the US and Iran,” he added.

Such comments by the 62-year-old Qatar politician come after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attended Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Doha last week.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE), an initiative to bring security and stability to the region, at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September, calling on regional Arab states to join HOPE Coalition.

He said that the initiative includes cooperation in many areas, including free maritime navigation, secure energy supplies, …

HOPE initiative was proposed at a time of heightened tensions in the region that were caused by the presence of US forces in the region.

Persian Gulf holds much of the world’s energy resources for which is called global energy heartland. Such importance gives Iran a great position to propose the initiative. Also, some regional states’ not-so-wise governance and US presence in the region caused a rise in tensions.

Such not-regional actors don’t desire that Persian Gulf countries resolve their problems through dialogue.

Persian Gulf states have seen that these forces don’t necessarily take action and only resort to sentences such as “we are closely monitoring the situation”.

Many regional states fear a rapprochement between Iran and world powers like 2015 Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Regional states show know that the current tensions between Iran and the US won’t last forever and that should Tehran and Washington come to an agreement, regional Arab states will lose their chance.

“Only the US and the Zionist Regime will benefit from tensions in the region,” said political analyst Reza Mirabian.

What’s important is that the Arab states in the region need to use their culture and geography to come to terms with Iran.

There are some regional states that want to take actions in this regard but they don’t start this process because of some considerations that they have within themselves.

Former Qatar premier’s comments can provide the opportunity for regional Arab states to come to common understanding with Iran.

