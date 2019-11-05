Human rights at hard core of Islamic Revolution: Iranian envoy

Iran has had many challenges in the past 40 years, including sanctions that are a clear violation of human rights, such as the right to health and access to medicine, said Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh in the opening ceremony of the exhibition for introducing Iran's achievements in human rights.

Despite the oppressive sanctions, Iran considers it incumbent on itself to use all things at hand to provide the needs and rights of the people, he said.

The exhibit opened on Monday in the presence of several representatives and diplomats from different countries, including China, Pakistan, Estonia, Korea, Oman, Syria, Afghanistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Venezuela, as well representatives of some international organizations.

The event pus on display 40 posters, slides, books about women's rights, rights of children, rights of religious and ethnic minorities and the disabled. It will go on for five days.

The exhibit also shows the consequences of the US sanctions on health and access to medicine.

On Friday, the periodical report of human rights in Iran will be presented in the presence of Mohammad-Javad Larijani, the secretary of High Council for Human Rights of Iran. The previous report was presented in Geneva five years ago.

