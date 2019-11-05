Envoy urges remaining parties to abide by JCPOA

"Iran, in its 4th step of reducing its commitments, will feed the centrifuges at the Fordow facility with gas," Baeidinejad wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

He added: "This measure would be implemented under IAEA monitoring and would be reversible if other parties decide to implement their shares of commitments under the nuclear deal."

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani announced Iran will take the fourth step of reducing commitments to the JCPOA as of November 6.

Iran's 4th step like the three previous ones will be revocable if it sees other parties comply with the deal, the President said.

Meanwhile, Rouhani noted, Iran states that the country's new activities will be under supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The President also reiterated the fact that Iran will go back to the past situation only if the other parties come to terms with the JCPOA and lift the sanctions.

Iran demands that it can easily sell its oil, use its assets and observe the outcome of lifting of the sanctions, he noted.

The world should understand that the great Iranian nation has resorted to resistance to bring the other party to the negotiating table, Rouhani said.

