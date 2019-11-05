Nov 5, 2019, 2:11 PM
Int'l Computer, Electronic, E-Commerce, Security Fair kicks off in Tabriz

Tabriz, Nov 5, IRNA – The 22nd International Computer, Electronic, E-Commerce, Security Equipment and Mobile Trade Fair started work in City of Tabriz, northwestern Iran on Tuesday.

Representatives of China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan attended the event.

Different kinds of hardware, accounting, practical and store management software, tablets, notebooks, sim card operators, Wimax, internet services, scales, network services, closed circle camera, security systems, information technology, computer equipment, UPS battery, book and educational services were showcased.

The exhibit will work in Tabriz international fairground until November 7.

