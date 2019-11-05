Rouhani: Iran will go back to past situation if sanctions lifted

Iran demands that it can easily sell its oil, use its assets and observe the outcome of lifting of the sanctions, President Rouhani noted at an unveiling ceremony of a development project in Tehran.

The world should understand that the great Iranian nation has resorted to resistance to bring the other party to the negotiating table, Rouhani said.

The president said at the ceremony that Iran will take the fourth step of reducing commitments to the JCPOA.

President Rouhani said that there is a two-month chance for negotiations with the states parties to the JCPOA.

The full text of president's remarks is as follows according to president.ir:

“Resistance lays the ground for negotiation, and negotiation takes advantage of resistance; there is no contradiction between them.”

“In the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the amount of stockpiled uranium had a 300kg limit, based on which we had to sell the surplus. In the first step, we lifted this limit and are stockpiling whatever we enrich.

“In the JCPOA, we pledged not to exceed enrichment above 3.67%, but in the second step, we reduced our commitment regarding this enrichment limit and now we are not committed to enriching only at this level.

“In the third step, we went beyond the frameworks set for R&D, and we will make any kind of scientific developments, centrifuge production, and quantities and chains.

“We announce to the P4+1 and our friends that our new activities will be under the monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and this step is reversible like the previous ones.

“Whenever they return to their commitments, we will uphold our commitments made at this date as well.

"From tomorrow, injecting gas to the centrifuges in Fordow will begin, a move that may rise concerns.

"We are aware of their concerns vis-à-vis Fordow, but whenever they fulfill their obligations, this step can be reversed and they should know that we cannot stay unilaterally committed and respect the JCPOA without them.

“Some countries have tried to negotiate an agreement before today, but we have to take the 4th step tomorrow. Within the next two months, there is a chance for negotiation, and if we find the right solution to lift the metals and oil sanctions, ensuring our easy oil sales and receiving our money in our banks, we are fully prepared to return to the previous state."

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president talked of innovation and Iranian startup companies, saying " Knowledge enterprises bring about science, income, power, welfare and dignity, and we must create links between investors and startups”.

“It is very good and important to abandon the traditional way of doing today’s business.

"This complex is an innovation factory and this is very important because it offers new ideas and innovations, while in conventional factories, existing ideas are put into operation.

"We usually follow industrialized and advanced countries in the field of industry, technology and science, but in this complex, we can have innovation in the sense that nobody has done it yet and we are the first."

