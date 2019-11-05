US has initiated hybrid, multilayer war against Iran

Speaking in a conference held in IRIB hall to commemorate the 16th anniversary of establishing Civil Defense Organization, Jalali said today Iran is facing with the US hybrid war threats which have been formed in various aspects.

It means that the attack can take place in different forms of political, economic, military, security offensive and cyber warfare, he noted.

He said that all foreign strategists admitted that Iran by taking a hybrid civil defense has been successful to thwart the US cyber attack and the first phase of the hybrid offensive.

