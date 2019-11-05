US unilateralism weakens women's constructive role in peace, security

"we must not lose sight of the devastating effects of unilateral and coercive measures, which make no distinction between men and women, violating the basic human rights of both and ultimately undermining the constructive role that women can play in promoting peace and security," Deputy Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Eshagh Al Habib said in a statement in UNSC meeting on "Women and peace and security".

The full text of Al Habib's statement is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Mr. President,

Ensuring the security of women in armed conflicts as well as promoting their role in conflict prevention and resolution are indeed noble objectives.

The realization of these goals requires a comprehensive approach as well as realistic and pragmatic solutions.

Principally, the most effective way to ensure the security of women in armed conflicts is to prevent their occurrence in the first place.

This is of essential importance in our region, the Middle East, where women and girls continue to suffer from the vicious cycle of armed conflicts.

The most severe case is the situation in Palestine, where women bear the burnt of foreign

occupation.

The horrible and severe decades-long suffering of the Palestinian women and girls cannot

come to an end without putting an end to the foreign occupation.

This is what this Council should have achieved decades ago but it failed miserably.

The Council's inability to protect Palestinian women and girls has resulted in their death, detention, torture, displacement and systematic violation of their basic rights.

This Council's continued inaction further emboldened the occupiers and increased the suffering of Palestinian women and girls, leaving millions to be unheard and unattended over the course of decades.

As the honorable Minister for International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa rightly stated some days ago in this very chamber, the Council members must ask themselves, "How is it possible to believe in this Council, in peace and security, in the face of such offending breaches of our decisions?"

No institution can end the suffering of women in an armed conflict inasmuch as its resolutions and decisions are to remain unimplemented.

Terrorism and violent extremism also have serious adverse effects on these women's lives.

Therefore, genuine efforts are needed to protect women against such menacing issues.

Similarly, women are the main victims of sexual violence as a tactic of war and terrorism.

To end this brutal and atrocious crime, accountability must be seriously and strongly

promoted.

In any case, we must not ignore the importance of women's empowerment as an essential

factor in conflict prevention and resolution as well as broader efforts to maintain international peace and security.

In this context, we must not lose sight of the devastating effects of unilateral coercive measures, which make no distinction between men and women, violating the basic human rights of both and ultimately undermining the constructive role that women can play in promoting peace and security.

As a victim of aggression, foreign military invasion, terrorism and unilateral coercive measures, we attach great importance to the role that women can play in building a secure, stable and prosperous society.

They are active partners in the social, economic and political life of our society and have made great achievements so far.

With that in mind, my Government is determined to ensure the empowerment of women and girls in all walks of life.

I thank you, Mr. President.

