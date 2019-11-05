Pakistan disappointed over US report undermining its counter terrorism efforts

Pakistan foreign ministry Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in a statement said the report completely overlooks the factual situation on the ground and the tremendous contribution made and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan over the last two decades in the international struggle against terrorism.

“These efforts have not only resulted in the elimination of Al-Qaeda from this region but have also made the world a safer place,” he said.

The statement further said that Pakistan is committed to taking concrete actions under its National Action Plan.

The spokesperson added Pakistan has taken extensive legal and administrative measures for the implementation of its obligations under the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime for the freezing of assets and denial of funds and economic resources to all designated entities and individuals.

Dr Faisal said as noted in the Report, Pakistan faces the threat of terrorism from a number of groups including TTP however it fails to mention that these groups continue to operate and conduct terrorist activities against Pakistan.

The statement said Pakistan has facilitated U.S. and Taliban direct talks in the context of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process in good faith.

“We have always stressed that counter-terrorism efforts can be effectively advanced through constructive engagement. We hope Pakistan’s commitment, contributions and sacrifices would be fully recognized and appreciated in the right perspective,” he said.

