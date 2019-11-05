Rouhani: Iran to take 4th step of JCPOA commitments reduction Nov 6

Iran will begin gas injection into the Fordow centrifuges as of tomorrow, President Rouhani said at an unveiling ceremony of a project in Tehran.

Iran's 4th step like the three previous ones will be revocable if it sees other parties comply with the deal, the President stressed.

Meanwhile, Rouhani noted, Iran states that the country's new activities will be under the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) supervision.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

On October 21, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters that Iran will take the fourth step if the Europeans fail to honor their commitments to the international deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

