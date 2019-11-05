Chinese market unmatched opportunity for Iranian firms

Reza Rahmani made the remarks in Shanghai in an interview with IRNA.

The Minister is currently on a visit to Shanghai to attend China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Rahmani said that the Chinese imports exceeded $2,000b a year, holding such kind of exhibition is regarded as an important opportunity for Iranian companies.

He added that about 20 Iranian companies attended the event this year and will showcase about 50 products.

He noted that various programs like inauguration of Iran national pavilion aiming to achieve real share of the Iranian companies will be held on the sidelines of the expo.

Referring to his meeting with Shanghai Chamber of Commerce, Rahmani said issues on the way of developing trade between Iran and China were discussed.

He pointed to exports as Iran's basic strategy, adding that exports is the propellant of Iranian economy.

Iran prioritizes exports to neighboring states like China and the Iranian officials will have a strategic, immense and long-term view on exports, Rahmani added.

Stressing the importance of 'Belt and Road Initiative', he said that Iran played major role in the old Silk Road so it enjoys good position now in facilitating trade ties between other countries.

China International Import Expo (CIIE) is underway in the presence of 150 countries including Iran in Shanghai on November 5-10.

