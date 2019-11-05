Iranian minister present in opening ceremony of China Int'l Import Expo

Over 3,000 companies will participate in the event and more than 1,000 of them are to showcase their products in China exhibition for the first time.

The exhibition is divided into three sections of countries, companies and economic forum.

Some 64 countries and three international organizations have attended the exhibition section.

In companies category, over 3,000 firms from 150 countries have attended to showcase new technology, car, equipment, medical tools, medicines, luxury household appliances, trade services, food and agricultural products.

Some 15 Iranian companies have attended the event in China.

9376**1416

