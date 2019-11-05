Nov 5, 2019, 8:51 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 5

Tehran, Nov 5, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- US embassy takeover a revolutionary move

- Iraq's PM urges protesters to stop

- President sends peace letters to Saudi king

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran marks 40th anniversary of US Embassy takeover

- Official: Iranian customs facilitating services for NTBFs

- Iran rejects WSJ report on request for US consular services

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Nation shatters U.S. dream of return to Iran

- ‘Kushner okayed Khashoggi arrest’

- U-23 Greco-Roman wrestlers claims world championship title

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranians mark US embassy seizure

- Iran to host Russian Cultural Days

- Iran U23 might play Qatar: Hamid Estili

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Central Bank draws attention to key economic issues

- Banks face limits in boosting capital

- Tehran stocks slide 1.4%

