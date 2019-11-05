Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 5

** IRAN NEWS
- US embassy takeover a revolutionary move
- Iraq's PM urges protesters to stop
- President sends peace letters to Saudi king
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran marks 40th anniversary of US Embassy takeover
- Official: Iranian customs facilitating services for NTBFs
- Iran rejects WSJ report on request for US consular services
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Nation shatters U.S. dream of return to Iran
- ‘Kushner okayed Khashoggi arrest’
- U-23 Greco-Roman wrestlers claims world championship title
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iranians mark US embassy seizure
- Iran to host Russian Cultural Days
- Iran U23 might play Qatar: Hamid Estili
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Central Bank draws attention to key economic issues
- Banks face limits in boosting capital
- Tehran stocks slide 1.4%
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment