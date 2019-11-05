Iran to open up to Chinese car manufacturers if demands met

"We have asked many Iranian companies to stop thinking cheaply of Chinese firms and go for joint venture with them," said Iran’s Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani on Monday in an interview with China Radio International.

He is in China to attend the second China International Import Expo that is being held in Shanghai.

Rahmani added that Chinese firms can also take over the European firms that are manufacturing cars in Iran “in case they help Iran benefit from the good points of this cooperation".

He mentioned that Iran is planning joint venture with Chinese companies, noting that Iran is a perfect regional transport hub for Chinese companies.

