Iran seeking to boost non-oil ties with friendly countries: Minister

Rahmani is currently in Shanghai at the head of an economic delegation to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Second International Shanghai Imports and hold talks with the Chinese officials.

Addressing a meeting of members of Chamber of Commerce of Iranians residing in China, he added that since Iran-China ties have entered a new phase, the entity can play a constructive role in boosting non-oil and mineral products and joint investment.

He hailed the efforts of the entity, saying that its members act like soldiers of economic war.

Describing China as major Iranian partner, Rahmani said that holding the exhibition can open up a window for entrance of Iranian products to the biggest market in the world.

Second International Shanghai Imports attended by 150 countries including Iran is to open on November 5.

