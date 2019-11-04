Amir Kabir University of Technology extends broad cooperation with Turkey

During the visit of Turkish Gaziantep University's delegation to Amirkabir University, he added that Amirkabir University is conducting joint projects with the universities in the Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Belgium and France.

Amirkabir University is one of the international consortiums which has active presence in the international scene, he said.

Currently, 14,000 students are studying in Amirkabir University of which 35 percent are women, Golru said, noting that the university has the potential to present all its educational courses in English language.

Rector of Gaziantep University Ali Gur also said that Amirkabir University of Technology has a big research center, hoping that his university would have cooperation with it.

Currently, 40 Iranian students are studying in Gaziantep University and eight Iranian instructors are teaching in the university, he said.

Educational courses in the university are being taught in Turkish, English and Arabic languages but engineering courses are presented in English, Gur said.

