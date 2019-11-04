Nicaraguan envoy: Long live Iranian youth

Mario Barquero Baltodano at the 5th Conference on “Down with the US and lauding those who chant the slogan" in University of Tehran on Monday afternoon, referred to the nature of imperialism, noting that Imperialism happens when they consider themselves superior to the people of other nations and exploit the interests of others for their own sake.

He went on to say that current imperialism is as dangerous as the Mongols and Spanish imperialism because they abuse the rights of others through the use of power and money.

Referring to the tools of imperialism, he explained that their first tool is the use of sanctions that have not had such an impact on our nation and have failed to meet their expectations of regime change. But sanctions are violent in nature because they violate the welfare of the nation.

The purpose of the sanctions is to hurt the countries, Baltodano said. The second tool is through war and violence to achieve their goal. The third is through the adoption of international law, and because the mighty powers regards themselves as great powers in the world, by laws that are in their own hands, are exerting pressure on other nations.

