Iran, Belarus keen on boosting relations in various fields

Rahmani, who is currently in China to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Second International Exhibition of Shanghai Imports and hold talks with the Chinese officials, sat down for talks with the Belarusian Minister of Food and Agriculture Anatoly Khotko late on Monday.

Highlighting significance of commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries, he said that they have the potential for enhancing ties in all fields.

Referring to membership of Iran in Eurasia Union, he said that Iran's joining to the bloc provides a big opportunity for collaboration with all members of the union.

Proposing export of cow meat and agricultural products from Iran to Belarus, Rahmani called for removing obstacles in the way of banking and financial collaboration.

He put current commercial exchanges at $15 million, saying that given the two countries' capacities, they have the potential to develop cooperation in all fields.

Belarusian minister, for her part, said that currently, the two countries have highest level of cooperation in agriculture and Iran is exporting fruits and dried fruits to Belarus now.

Rahmani arrived in Beijing late on Monday at the head of a high-ranking delegation for talks with the Chinese officials and visit the Second International Exhibition of Shanghai Imports.

The event attended by 150 countries including Iran will open on Tuesday in a ceremony with Chinese President XI Jinping in attendance.

