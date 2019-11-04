Ambassador: Takeover of US Embassy motivated Bolivia to fight

At the 5th annual conference on “Down with the United States” and lauding those who chant the slogan at the University of Tehran, Romina Guadalupe Pérez Ramos said on Monday evening that the seizure of the US embassy in 1979 was a worthy act that overwhelmed the US’ greatness.

The diplomat went on to say that the US has done many conspiracies throughout history. For example, there was a spy in the Bolivian PM building. As long as the CIA had a headquarters in the Presidential Office, Bolivian Army Joint Staff and a Bolivian Army Commander in Chief there was s spy. They looted all of our country's interests and reduced the value of the national currency to zero.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish