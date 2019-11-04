Salehi: Iran capable of producing any centrifuge

Ali Akbar Salehi told reporters on the sideline of a visit to the enrichment complex of Shahid Mustafa Ahmad Roshan in Natanz that some uninformed individuals speak unfairly things about the field of nuclear issues that caused the discomfort including that the nuclear industry has been completely destroyed but this has no effect on our determination and the Iranian people must be ensured that this industry will continue its work.

The high ranking official stated that the JCPOA was the result of an agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and six countries, and in our opinion it was the recommendation of the authorities to uphold the nuclear rights of the Iranian nation, but on the other hand, the JCPOA was intended to block Iran's path to non-peaceful activities.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization noted that in this scientific challenge that the Islamic Republic was facing with global arrogance, our scientists added 2660 SWU capacity with the new centrifuge in just 2 months.

Referring to the three steps taken in the post-JCPOA era, Salehi added that the restrictions on uranium and heavy water reserves and the level of enrichment and research and development were gradually removed and some of the centrifuges dismantled were re-installed with minimal damage while they thought that at least 10 percent of the machines would be damaged in the process.

