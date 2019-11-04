New Iranian satellites to be placed into orbit soon

He said at a special meeting with the Golestan activists in Gorgan that the second 10-year program of space development of the country started from 2016 and will continue until 2025, the most important of which is the creation of indigenous space infrastructure.

Since the initiation of the second program, we have sent two satellites into space that the Payam satellite could not be well-orbited due to a 20-second delay and inadequate feeding, but this not only did not make us desperate but made our hope alive and strengthened our purpose, he said.

The official went on to say that our universities, especially Sharif and Amir Kabir, have done good strategic work in the field of space and have achieved good results. No country has cooperated with us in designing and even monitoring. All satellites are designed and built by native specialists and launched into space.

Our next priority is to transform scientific authority into the economic authority in space; 90 percent of the cost of a spacecraft is before construction and the rest is related to the construction and launching that can make a huge difference to our economy, said Barari.

