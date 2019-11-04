Shiraz potential enough to increase cultural relations with Germany

In a meeting with the German delegation attending the German Cultural Week in Shiraz on Monday, Heidar Eskandarpour praised the efforts of the German Embassy for partaking in the German Cultural Week and noted that we hope the German Embassy in Iran and its staff will bridge the gap between the West and the East and convey the people of Shiraz’s kindness to the Germans.

Addressing the German delegation that contributed to the German cultural week in Shiraz, he expressed the hope that the image of Shiraz to be regarded as a pleasant, good and cultured city.

Referring to the presence of a delegation including director, professor, orientalist from Germany in Shiraz, the mayor of Shiraz said that it is a pleasure to see a number of German artists come together in Shiraz during the cultural week.

Eskandarpour also spoke with Oscar-winning German director Donerskmark and noted that he received messages from many young people and cinema enthusiasts who were happy to see him, view his films and review them as a new experience.

