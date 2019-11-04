Fate of Iranian, Iraqi people interwoven: Gov't spox

Commenting on Iran's stance about the attack on Iranian consulate in Karbala, he stated that It is strange how Trump tweeted without doing any research and based on a mere photo.

It has not taken so much from Arbaeen ceremony in Iraq and the glorious bond of two nations, he added.

The action of some people does not mean that the Iraqi community believes the move, he said.

Rabiei pointed out that Iraq's neighboring countries should not interfere in the country's domestic affairs.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry in a statement on Monday condemned recent attack by a group of people under the guise of protesters on Iranian consulate in Karbala.

