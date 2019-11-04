Pakistan envoy bids farewell to Zarif

According to Media Department of the Iranian foreign ministry the farewell ceremony was held on Monday.

Masood earlier told IRNA, “Pakistan will continue to work with Iran to bring an end to terrorism that affects our region."

Commenting on US unilateral withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and also re-imposition of cruel sanctions on Iran, Masood said, “It is very unfortunate that the United States has pulled out of the JCPOA.”

“If you remember when the JCPOA was signed Pakistan was the first country to welcome it because we believe that the only way to resolve any issue is through negotiations and we thought it was a very good step by the international community especially the European Union and the United States that they were reaching out to Iran to lessen the burden of sanctions and signed the JCPOA,” she added.

“Pakistan of course supports the JCPOA and we support any moves made by any country around the world as well as the United Nations to resolve this issue and to end the sanctions against Iran as quickly as possible,” she reiterated.

