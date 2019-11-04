Gov't spox terms 13 Aban as sign of cruelty, crime against a nation

Addressing the Monday press conference, Rabiei said the 13th of Aban is of prime importance from different aspects for us as well as the future generations.

He noted that the 13th Aban is the sign of cruelty and crime of a bullying government against righteous and dignified nation.

Most of the measures taken by Washington in pulling out of the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and breaching rights of world nations and governments are resulted by this kind of sense, he said.

He noted that US' background in the region shows that it has brought democracy to no country.

Today, resisting against US bullying means standing together for breaking sanctions and driving the US into the corner, he reiterated.

Aban 13, falling on November 4, marks the seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and is a National Day in the Islamic Revolution. Today is also known as the Student Day in Iran, marking National Day of Protest against Global Arrogance.

