'Ali Akbar Salehi' speaking at the IR6 launch and unveil process of IR6 chains at Natanz nuclear site said "This inaugural coincides with the anniversary of the 1979 US embassy takeover showing that the blood of our martyrs has not been trampled upon and that the courageous and brave young people of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) who are mujahideen on the path of science are challenging with the Western world and arrogance today, They continued the path of the nobles and nuclear martyrs and would never slow down or give up."

Recently in 2019, Aug 27 Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi had announced the establishment of an advanced hall with the capacity to produce 60 new centrifuges.

"Long steps have been taken in the fields of exploration and excavation, as we have offered various services to Petroleum Ministry and Geology Research Center," he said touring completion process of the first ion therapy hospital of Iran and West Asia.

"Using domestic capabilities, we have managed to identify over 80 percent of Iran's mineral reserves," Salehi said adding that IR6 generation of centrifuges that urged foreign countries to lodge protests has been installed by the Iranian exerts.

Under an international nuclear deal in 2015, which put an end to the Iranian controversial nuclear issue, Iran agreed to reduce the purity of its enriched uranium to 3 percent.

Following the withdrawal of Washington from the Iranian nuclear deal in May last year, Tehran has threatened that it might reconsider its approach to the deal, if other signatories fail to guarantee Iran's benefits from the accord.

