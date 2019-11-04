Stability returns to Iran's economy: CBI chief

Abdol-Nasser Hemmati wrote on his Instragram page that it is exactly one year since the US started an economic war, banking sanctions, and also attempted to push Iran's oil sale to zero.

Hemmati said that it was very difficult to predict developments in coming years and the situation was worrying.

He added that the US failed to reach its ultimate goal, which was bringing Iran to its knees.

Hemmati said that the Iranian Rial has gained 21% of its value back compared to US dollar in the past year and the impact on the welfare of the lower-income class of Iranian people is now being fixed.

Eventually, important economic indexes, like inflation and non-oil growth, are improving again, he said.

In May 2018, US president Donald Trump announced that he would withdrew his country out of the internationally-confirmed and UNSC-endorsed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as Iran deal. Then, he reimposed the US sanctions which had already been lifted with a 90 and 180-day intervals.

9417**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish