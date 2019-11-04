Araghchi due in Moscow to attend Nonproliferation Conference

Araghchi is supposed to elaborate on the latest situation of Iran Nuclear Deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The event will be held in the presence of 40 countries and 250 international figures in Moscow on November 7-9.

According to the official website of the conference, "The Moscow Nonproliferation Conference (Nuclear Energy, Disarmament, Nonproliferation) is one of the world's largest forums on nuclear issues."

"Since its inception in 2010, the MNC has gained prominence as a leading platform where officials, diplomats and members of the expert community from all stakeholder countries can engage in a constructive dialogue, present their views and findings, and share ideas during plenary sessions and on the sidelines of the event."

"The 2019 MNC will host up to 250 participants from over 40 countries, as well as from key international organizations in the field (CTBTO, IAEA, UNODA)."

