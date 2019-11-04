Top advisor highlights US greed for Iran, West Asian wealth

Major General Yahya Rahim-Safavi, senior advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, made the remarks at a meeting held in Tehran.

About the regional developments, Rahim-Safavi said realistic attitude to the regional changes and events indicate that the countdown for the US collapse.

Meanwhile, the advisor said that Iran's Revolution in 1979 has been effective to defeat the US in Afghanistan, Iraq and other states.

He further appreciated the Supreme Leader for his guidelines which have led to fostering solidarity among the Muslim nations and strengthening Islamic resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iraq and even Yemen.

