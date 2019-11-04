Massive rallies underway to mark anti-arrogance Day

Aban 13, falling on November 4, marks the seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and is a national day in the Islamic Revolution. Today is also known as the Student Day in Iran, marking National Day of Protest against Global Arrogance.

The 13th Aban rallies got underway aiming to realize aspirations of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and with slogan of protesting the anti-Iran strategy of the World Arrogance and Islamic Resistance, the beginning of countdown for the US collapse.

Over 2,500 reporters and photographers including 150 domestic and 800 foreign ones are supposed to cover the event

Iranian Army Commander Brigadier General Abdul-Rahim Mousavi is scheduled to deliver speech.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani referred to 13 Aban rallies, saying it is the sign of Islamic Revolution identity to fight the US cruelty and arrogance and indicates depth of Iranian nation's thought of independence.

Since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, US presidents have embarked on various adventurism by supporting separatists, encouraging Saddam Hussein to attack Iran and by arming terrorists.

