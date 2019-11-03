US sanctions hurt French companies: French envoy

“We plan to remove all barriers on Iran because it will help Iran and French companies and what happens is that such sanctions hurt both Iranian and French firms,” French Ambassador to Iran Philippe Thiebaud told IRNA on Sunday.

He added that Paris has taken measures to lift sanctions on French companies actions in Isfahan Airport.

Philippe Thiebaud mentioned that Emmanuel Macron’s government has tried to help Iran benefit from the 2015 nuclear agreement, from which US President Donald Trump withdrew.

