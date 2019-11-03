Afghanistan focuses on economic ties with Iran: Ambassador

"We have had a presidential election process in Afghanistan recently, with the results soon to be announced, and the winner of that election is forming the new government," Lival stated at a meeting on "Developments in Afghanistan: A Look at the Structures" Sunday evening in the Council on Foreign Relations.

The diplomat said the priority of the new government is to start peace talks, especially inter-Afghan talks, noting that negotiations between the United States and the Taliban that were halted or postponed had three essential pivots; the timing of the withdrawal of foreign troops, a guarantee of no danger against foreign countries and Afghanistan's neighbors and Taliban's future in Afghanistan's political future.

Referring to Iran's approach to the developments in Afghanistan, Lival underscored that in the regional dimension, we witness realistic policies, especially from Iran, which we thank for its policies that it will not participate in negotiations without the Afghan government. In Iran’s belief, these meetings will not work in the absence of the Afghan people and government.

Other countries, such as Russia and China, have been slowly revising their vague contacts with the Taliban, the Afghan diplomat continued.

He said that there is a major problem with the Taliban and reiterated that everyone is aware of the Afghan government's recent peace plan that has discussed the ceasefire and the responsible withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan and so on. Part of the plan is to clarify their relationship with the Taliban and to what extent the ties are.

