Iran, China vow to fight terrorism

In the meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua, the Iranian minister pointed to the good relations between the two countries and noted that Iran's cooperation with China is very positive and growing.

He noted that China's position in the international community in cooperation with Iran was very important in the judgment and opinion of the Iranian people, adding that Iranian public opinion considers China as their good partner.

The interior minister also said that we consider Iran-China relationships independent and stated that the relationship with China is genuine for us and we are confident that the great, independent and powerful China will not also be influenced by other countries or foreign pressure in relations with Iran.

Rahmani Fazli also referred to the good relations between the two countries in various fields such as trade, economic, construction and stated that however, the capacity of the two countries is more than these and we hope that the cooperation between the two countries will be enhanced.

He further referred to the two countries' security and law enforcement cooperation agreements and emphasized that more efforts must be made to implement them.

China's ambassador to Iran, Chang Hua, also referred to the close relations between Iran and China, emphasizing the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security, law enforcement and police, and expressed the hope that the two countries would develop their strategic relations.

He also stressed the need to strengthen the exchange of information and experiences in counterterrorism, organized crime and drug trafficking.

The Chinese ambassador to Iran, stating that his view of the JCPOA was always clear and firm, underlined that China has always opposed to any unilateral, cruel and illegal sanctions against Iran.

