US sanctions policy against Iran fails

"We are fully aware of the Iranian government's policy of maximum resistance, and we know that the great people and country of Iran have an important role to play in the international community, and they can play a huge role in helping the international community and the international community should help them too," Thiebaud said in a meeting with Isfahan's governor-general on Sunday.

Referring to the talks between the Iranian and French presidents on all aspects of bilateral relations, he said that Mr. Macron has taken steps to lift US sanctions, and we have insisted that setting maximum pressure policies is ineffective and harmful.

The French ambassador to Iran went on to say that "we have tried to provide the conditions for reducing tensions to reach an agreement to lift all sanctions against Iran so that it benefits the people of Iran and, on the other hand, that Iran also fulfills all its obligations under the framework of the JCPOA."

Mr. Rouhani and Mr. Macron in New York had long conversations with each other, and we were close to reaching an agreement, the top diplomat highlighted, stressing that "we were willing to continue talks with Iran".

Referring to Europe, China and Russia's willingness to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Thiebaud stressed that it is in everyone's interest to preserve the JCPOA.

But "we think the agreement should be maintained because it is also in Iran's interest, he said, adding that the United States had also pressured France to leave the deal".

The Governor-General of Isfahan Abbas Rezaee, for his part, emphasized the high capacities and security of the province and said that many foreign tourists, especially French tourists, visit Isfahan every year and that there is complete security in the streets of this city and province.

Rezaee called the development of the tourism industry a priority for Iran-France bilateral relations and added that Isfahan with about 400,000 students and prestigious universities has good capacities for scientific and technological relations and the exchange of professors and students.

If France is ready, "we have some major projects for investments, such as airports, high-speed trains, and water supply, all of which have been studied," he said.

