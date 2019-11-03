Iranian cmdr attends INTERPOL General Assembly

The Iranian commander held 44 unprecedented bilateral and multilateral talks during the event.

"The General Assembly is INTERPOL's supreme governing body comprising delegates appointed by the governments of member countries", the official website of INTERPOL reported.

"It meets once a year and takes all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances, and programs of activities. These decisions are in the form of resolutions", the website added.

The meeting was held in attendance of 162 member states in Santiago during October 15-18.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twittter@IrnaEnglish