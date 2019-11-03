Blocking US political influence over Iran, a religious, rational policy

The statement reads that Aban 13 (November 4) commemorates three major and effective events in the revolutionary and ideal process of the Islamic Revolution from Imam Khomeini deportation to Turkey in 1964 and the brutal massacre of revolutionary students in 1978 by the agents of the Shah’s regime until the revolutionary and epic conquest of the US Den of Spies in 1979 in Tehran which is actually, the beginning of the emergence and maturation of anti-American discourse and resistance in modern times and perhaps beyond the geography of the Islamic Revolution and the borders of Iran.

40 years after the great, historic and instructive conquest of the US Den of Spies in Tehran, more than ever before, the right-seekers and freedom-seekers of the world, in spite of the controversy, fury, and media outrage of the hegemonic and Zionist system, every year, the legitimacy of the revolutionary act of Muslim students following the line of Imam Khomeini, as a model of protest and inspiration against the cruel and arrogant policies of the White House rulers is manifested.

