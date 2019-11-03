Nov 3, 2019, 4:54 PM
Iranian movie ‘The Warden’ to compete in Greek Filmfest

Tehran, Nov 3, IRNA- Iran's feature-length movie ‘The Warden’ directed by Nima Javidi will compete at the 60th Thessaloniki International Film Festival (TIFF) in Greece.

Navid Mohammadzadeh, Parinaz Izadyar, Atila Pesyani, Setareh Pesyani, Habib Rezaee as well as Mani Haqiqi are among the cast members.

It depicts an old prison in southern Iran in 1968 which had been evacuated due to its adjacent to the city’s airport that was under construction. The warden of the prison, Nemat Jahed, and his officers are transferring the prisoners to the new facility, the synopsis of the film reads.

The 60th edition of the event is slated to be held from October 31 to November 10.

