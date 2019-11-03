Scholar calls for betterment of Iran-China cooperation

Speaking to IRNA, Deputy Dean of the School of International Studies of Renmin University of China Jin Canrong said lack of mutual knowledge is one of the road-blocks on both countries' cooperation.

The more people of both countries know each other, the more relations will be developed, he added.

He described Iran and China as friends, saying it is still necessary to give more information to people and specially youths to know each other.

Canrong urged officials and institutions to inject this knowledge to societies.

Despite US political and economic pressures, China has never severed ties with Iran and has always supported Iran, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Chinese scholar referred to 'Belt and Road Initiative' as an important capacity for reinforcing relations between two countries.

China has no challenges with other countries and always follows peace-seeking approach in the world, Canrong said.

This is while, the US as big power in the world has not been committed to the world peace and the principle of impartiality, he noted.

He reiterated the fact that the US has had many strategic mistakes, adding that for example it got involved in endless wars in the Middle East namely Afghanistan.

