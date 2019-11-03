Nov 3, 2019, 1:29 PM
Tourists coming to Iran rise up by 50%

Tehran, Nov 3, IRNA – The number of tourists coming to Iran increased by 52% last year to about 8 million and the figure grew up by 27% in the first six months of the current Iranian year (started on March 20), MP Gholamali Jafarzadeh said on Sunday.

Gholamali Jafarzadeh said that according to official statistics, Iran's Tourism Development Document as well as the National Tourism Brand Document has been compiled, which will be unveiled the National Tourism Brand Document soon.

*** Iran ranks second in terms of fast-growing tourism

Iran ranks as the second fastest-growing country in terms of attracting foreign tourists, with 49% growth after Ecuador, according to a new report from the World Tourism Organization.

Iran, which hosted a total of 4.867 million foreign tourists in 2017, in 2018 with a growth of 49.9% hosted 7.295 million foreign tourists and reached the 2nd rank in the world's fastest-growing tourism, Ecuador is the fastest-growing country with 51% among the countries of the world in attracting tourists.

Ecuador in South America has increased its number of tourists from 1.6 million  to 2.6 million in the period from 2017 to 2018 and the increase in the world's fastest-growing tourism in Iran from 2017 to 2018 that earlier, in the period of 2016 to 2017  Iran's tourism growth was -1.5 %.

Iran's tourism revenue for the year 2010 is reported at $ 2.438 billion, according to the report.

