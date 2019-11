Each year, Iranians commemorate the occasion that marks the anniversary of the takeover of the US embassy in Tehran by the Iranian students in 1979.



National Student Day is celebrated in Iran on 13 Aban (the 8th month of the Iranian year) marking the day of the fight against the global arrogance.

