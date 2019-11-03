Larijani castigates US administration for jeopardizing peace

Trump is apparently not aware of the fact that Syrian soil and oil belong to Syrian government and people, Larijani said, adding that the US has no right to usurp a country by invading it and seizing its oil fields.

Referring to Trump's remarks on regional issues, he said that Trump is continuing its impudence by intending to seize Iraqi oil.

Of course, Trump knows that the US government and army tried for taking control of the Iraqi oil but the senior Iraqi cleric, [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani], Iraqi leaders and its people did not let the US dreams come true.

It has always been US hidden policy in the Middle East and in the oil rich countries, he said.

Such remarks made by US president reveal the real and anti-popular image of the US administration, he added.

Larijani urged the US officials to take care of Trump's mouth instead of sympathizing with Iranian people.

Appreciating Iraqi government and people's hospitality, Larijani said Iraqis showed that Iranian and Iraqi nations enjoy deep affinity.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to 13 Aban rallies, saying it is the sign of Islamic Revolution identity to fight the US cruelty and arrogance and indicates depth of Iranian nation's thought of independence.

Since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, US presidents have embarked on various adventurism by supporting separatists, encouraging Saddam Hussein to attack Iran and by arming terrorists.

He went on to say that explicit declaration of the most mysterious policies of the White House is among characteristics of US president.

Regarding the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Trumps said they are seeking for Syrian oil and US military forces will remain in oil fields.

He said that conflict between Kurdish people of the Syrian province and Turkey is of no importance.

These remarks have been made by head of the US Administration which has been the so-called advocate of human rights in those countries and also their independence.

