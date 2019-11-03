Nov 3, 2019, 9:17 AM
Iran to attend China Int'l Import Expo (CIIE)

Beijing, Nov 3, IRNA – China International Import Expo (CIIE) is slated to get underway in the presence of 150 countries including Iran in Shanghai on November 5-10.

Over 3,000 companies will participate in the event and more than 1,000 of them are to showcase their products in China exhibition for the first time.

The exhibition is divided into three sections of countries, companies and economic forum.

Some 64 countries and three international organizations will attend the exhibition section.

In companies category, over 3,000 firms from 150 countries will attend and will showcase routine stuff with new technology, car, equipment, medical tools, medicines, luxury house appliances, trade services, food and agricultural products.

It is worth mentioning that 15 Iranian companies will attend the event and Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani will partake in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

