Nov 3, 2019, 8:26 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83539535
0 Persons

Tags

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 3

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 3

Tehran, Nov 3, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Balance in fulfilling obligations key to saving JCPOA

- Iran-EU trade at nearly €3.5b in 8 months

- Iran's gas exports to Turkey drop to one-third

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran blasts US ‘economic terrorism’ after new sanctions

- Iran ranks fourth in global honey production

- Moscow interested in including Iran in Afghan Talks: Lavrov

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. on downward spiral, but resistance thriving

- Iraqi protesters, security forces clash, keep Umm Qasr port closed

- Iran’s Azmoun could join Real Madrid: Report

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran, Syria ink MOU on electricity co-op

- “Castle of Dreams” wins awards at Antalya film festival

- Iranian delegation visits Basra ahead of Iraq match

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Banks lend $34b in 6 months

- New housing program launched

- Non-oil trade with EEU at $985 million

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 4 =