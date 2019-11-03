Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 3

** IRAN NEWS
- Balance in fulfilling obligations key to saving JCPOA
- Iran-EU trade at nearly €3.5b in 8 months
- Iran's gas exports to Turkey drop to one-third
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran blasts US ‘economic terrorism’ after new sanctions
- Iran ranks fourth in global honey production
- Moscow interested in including Iran in Afghan Talks: Lavrov
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- U.S. on downward spiral, but resistance thriving
- Iraqi protesters, security forces clash, keep Umm Qasr port closed
- Iran’s Azmoun could join Real Madrid: Report
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran, Syria ink MOU on electricity co-op
- “Castle of Dreams” wins awards at Antalya film festival
- Iranian delegation visits Basra ahead of Iraq match
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Banks lend $34b in 6 months
- New housing program launched
- Non-oil trade with EEU at $985 million
